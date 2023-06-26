Apsen Ideas Festival panel will explore how making the world better includes wealth equity

Joanna Smith-Ramani, co-executive director of the Aspen Institute Financial Security Program, and Genevieve Melford of the Aspen Institute.

For all the hundreds of world-renown diplomats, policymakers, business leaders, educators and scholars, the Aspen Ideas Festival comes down to a humble goal — to make the world a better place for everyone.

“This year’s festival has themes related to human connection. We want our ideas being presented to connect to your life. How can we live, connect, thrive and realize our contributions to the world in actual time, this is essential in 2023,” said Joanna Smith-Ramani, co-executive director of the Aspen Institute Financial Security Program, participating in her fourth Aspen Ideas Festival in eight years with the institute.

She will moderate a panel discussion 8 a.m. Thursday, “Breakthrough Equity: The Future of Wealth in America,” with Kristy Fercho, Ariel Myerstein, Anna-Lisa Miller, Ida Rademacher and Samantha Tweedy.

“Wealth is central to how individuals succeed and how our democracy thrives,” Smith-Ramani said.

She said she hopes people gravitate to the messages that relate to who we are in the world, how we understand our role in our community, and the systems that matter in a capitalist democracy.





Now that the festival is inhaling its first full breath of post-Covid life, Smith-Ramani is enthusiastic about the resurgence of energy and curiosity around the most urgent issues in America, including ensuring families have the resources they need to participate in the country’s economy and democracy.

“There’s an eagerness to engage, a yearning to learn about themes and topics that are really breaking borders,” said Smith-Ramani. “We are excited about the conversation to understand one another. After all, this is an organization founded on humanistic principles.”

“What is so exciting is both the diversity of people at the festival focused on making the world a better place and the way they connect with each other in Aspen to learn and be inspired about different and new ways of working together,” said Genevieve Melford, managing director of the Financial Security Program, and Smith-Ramani’s colleague.

Smith-Ramani said the bottom 50% of all households in America own 2% of all the wealth in the country.

“We can fix this. This year, we are really focusing on how to democratize wealth and how to grow new points of access,” she said.

“Some of our biggest threats to our country and a household’s finances are how we adapt to climate change. What does it mean to survive and adapt and thrive together,” added Smith-Ramani.

For more information: aspenideas.org