Après-Ski Cocktail Classic sets 2021 and 2022 dates

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2021, the annual Après Ski Cocktail Classic has announced its planned schedule for 2021 and 2022.

The new model will move out of the traditional single March event to a format that bookends the ski season with two events, December 2-5, 2021 and March 31-April 3, 2022.

The March 2020 event was canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“With the world closing down on our opening day last March (12), the opportunity to reimagine how our event could be more effective in supporting the Aspen community came into focus,” co-founder and executive producer Joseph Lang said in the announcement. “The concept of bookending the ski season with two events in December and April gives an opportunity to showcase the hotels, restaurants and bars in our community, while simultaneously giving sponsors the opportunity to build these relationships over the course of the season.”

The new format will continue to feature mostly complimentary events including the “Taste of Aprés” Grand Tastings, seminars and “Fireside Chats,” as well as on-mountain activations, parties, and ticketed events including The Great Aprés Ski Pub Crawl & Cocktail Competition, the Aprés Dinner Series, and the Aprés Temperance Society’s Ski Race Invitational.

The events will also feature the continuation of the popular trade industry-focused programming slate: Aprés Health & Wellness Initiative also presented by the Aprés Temperance Society.

Complimentary tickets will be available for registration this fall. All events are open to participants age 21 and up.

Updates will be forthcoming on http://www.apresskicc.com or on Instagram @apresskicc.

All events will follow strict adherence to appropriate local health and safety protocols at time of execution.