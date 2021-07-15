Applications to replace Judge Fernandez-Ely due by Aug. 11

Pitkin County Judge Erin Fernandez-Ely has decided to retire, effective Oct. 31, according to a press release.

That means a nominating commission from the 9th Judicial District will meet Aug. 31 at the Pitkin County Courthouse to interview and select nominees to be fowarded to Gov. Jared Polis for appointment, according to the release from Rob McCallum at the Colorado Judicial Department.

Eligible candidates must be a resident of Pitkin County and a high school graduate, the release states. The job pays $93,931 a year.

Applications must be received by 4 p.m. on Aug. 11 and are available at http://www.courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm .

A replacement for Fernandez-Ely will be appointed on a two-year provisional term, then must be approved by voters for a full four-year term, according to the release.

The Pitkin County judge position handles all misdemeanor criminal cases in the county.