Applications open for The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation scholarship to help mountain youth

Paul Cuthbertson is remembered as a mountain-sports athlete with a zeal for life who internalized the phrase “Live for Those Who Cannot” after losing friends and family before their time.

Courtesy photo

The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation has announced applications are being accepted for the Third Annual Live for Those Who Cannot scholarship.

The Live for Those Who Cannot scholarship is awarded periodically to mountain youth with a passion for life and dedication to achieving excellence in their pursuits.

The purpose of The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation is to invest in the next generation of young women and men by providing merit-based scholarships or grants that help them pursue their goals in life with a focus on competitive skiing, outdoor recreation, education, music and the arts.

Those in pursuit of these life goals, ages 25 and younger, are encouraged to apply through April 30, 2022. Scholarships are merit-based, and applicants are evaluated based on need, passion, dedication to achieving excellence, work ethic, community involvement and recommendations from a teacher, coach or community leader.

The scholarship has been established in honor of Paul Allen Cuthbertson, who died May 19, 2019, after sustaining injuries while skiing and hiking on New York Mountain in Eagle County. Cuthbertson is remembered as a mountain-sports athlete with a zeal for life who internalized the phrase “Live for Those Who Cannot” after losing friends and family before their time.





In the days following Cuthbertson’s passing, his family established The Paul Cuthbertson Foundation to support goal-oriented youth who have a passion for life. The foundation has amassed sufficient funds to allow for the third round of scholarships, which will be awarded in early 2022.

Applicants will be asked what they hope to achieve through the award, why they need financial assistance and how the assistance will help them achieve their goals.

“Live for those who cannot” is a philosophy that Cuthbertson created, lived by, and had tattooed on his forearm. In memory of Cuthbertson and this approach to life, the foundation will award the Live for Those Who Cannot scholarship.

Donations for the scholarship are currently being accepted by the Foundation.

For more information or to apply for the Live for Those Who Cannot scholarship, visit ThePaulCuthbertsonFoundation.org .