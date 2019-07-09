APCHA Board coming together

Pitkin County commissioners and Aspen city council members took the final steps Tuesday toward deciding who will be the three non-elected members of the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority Board.

In a joint meeting, elected officials interviewed three current members of the board, Rick Head, John Ward and Carson Schmitz, and four others for the vacancies, including Michael Miracle, David Laughren, Peter Louras and Elizabeth Stewart.

The reconstituted APCHA board will feature the three non-elected members and one alternate as well as one elected official from the county commission and one elected official from the city council. Councilman Skippy Mesirow will represent the city, while Commissioner George Newman will represent the county.

Commissioners and city councilors voted this spring to change the make-up of the board in an effort to expedite the decision-making process. The two elected boards plan to appoint the members of the APCHA Board within a week, said Commissioner Patti Clapper. The current board will meet one more time in August before it is disbanded.