Another snowstorm rolling through Aspen area Sunday; I-70 travelers should prep for ‘long trip home’

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories Sunday around Colorado.

National Weather Service

Another snowstorm is moving through Aspen and the Colorado mountains on Sunday and is expected to drop up to 10 inches of snow in some areas of the high country.

In a winter weather outlook issued Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said a cold front will move through Colorado and “will be the focus of accumulating snowfall. Several advisories have been issued to account for this snow, especially in the mountains.”

The update calls for 5 to 10 inches of snow by Monday in the mountains with winds gusting up to 35 mph into Sunday evening.

Those traveling along Interstate 70 on Sunday should expect difficult travel because of the snow and the volume of traffic, officials are warning.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said Sunday travel along the mountain corridor will be a test in patience.

“CDOT anticipates slow and heavy traffic from the mountains toward the Front Range, and encourages motorists to brace themselves for a very long Sunday trip home,” the state agency said.

Those thinking about venturing into the backcountry should check the Colorado Avalanche Information Center updates as the avalanche danger is considerable (level 3 of 5) in most of the northern and central mountains.