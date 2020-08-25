Annual Trash Crush cleanup at North Star Preserve returns Wednesday

The fifth annual Pristine Riders Trash Crush community clean-up and environmental stewardship event is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, with helpers meeting at the North Star Nature Preserve’s south gate parking lot and boat launch.

The event, which will be held rain or shine, is hosted by Erik Skarvan of Sun Dog Athletics (“Aspen’s Adventure Sports School”) and Pristine Riders, a local nonprofit combining cycling and cleaning up the environment.

“The all-volunteer litter clean-up along Highway 82 and our cherished local roadways is an ideal way to give back recognizing our amazing recreational opportunities including biking and hiking,” reads a news release for the event. “The event boosts awareness of environmental stewardship, caring for Mother Nature and sharing this valuable message to inspire others and create the ripple effect.”

In partnership with CDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway program, the event will provide orange safety vests and trash bags to volunteers.

Trash Crush is sponsored by 520 Grill, The Aspen Times, Pristine Riders, Sun Dog Athletics and Pitkin County Landfill. The first 15 volunteers to register at sundog@sopris.net will receive a complimentary alfresco awards lunch courtesy of 520 Grill.

“Trashy Awards” with special prizes from sponsors will be presented. Residents 18 and older are invited and asked to wear masks until socially distanced, sun protection, long pants, work gloves and bring water and extra clothing in case of inclement weather. Registration and more information are available by contacting Skarvan at sundog@sopris.net or 970-925-1069.