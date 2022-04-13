Annual cleanup events start this month in Aspen, Basalt

The seventh annual Pristine Riders Trash Crush community cleanup and environmental stewardship event is set for May 6 from 10 a.m to 1 p.m., rain or shine. The group will meet at North Star Nature Preserve’s South Gate parking lot.

The volunteer litter cleanup along Highway 82, the East of Aspen trail and local roadways is a way to give back, recognizing and appreciating our pristine mountain environment. Partnering with CDOT’s Adopt-A-Highway program, orange safety vests and trash bags will be provided. The event is hosted by Sun Dog Athletics “Aspen’s Adventure Sports School” and Pristine Riders, a local 501c3 nonprofit combining a passion for cycling and cleaning up the environment.

The first 15 volunteers to sign up at http://www.sundog@sopris.net will receive a complimentary lunch courtesy of Silverpeak Grill. Trashy Awards with special prizes will be presented. Adults ages 18 and older are invited.

Sun protection, long pants, work gloves, water and extra clothing in case of inclement weather are suggested. More information and registration are available by contacting organizer Erik Skarvan at sundog@sopris.net or 970-925-1069 or check out Sun Dog Athletics or Pristine Riders on Facebook.

24th annual Fryingpan Cleanup starts April 18





The Roaring Fork Conservancy will sponsor the 24th annual Fryingpan & Beyond River Cleanup on April 18-23.

Instead of one big cleanup day, this year’s event will follow the model the conservancy followed during the COVID-19 pandemic the past two years. Volunteers will be sought to pick up trash throughout next week in the entire Roaring Fork basin.

Pre-registration is required for anyone wanting to pick up trash on Frying Pan Road and along the Roaring Fork River through Basalt. Trash bags will be provided for those volunteers.

Pre-registration isn’t required to clean up other areas in the watershed. Volunteers in those areas must provide their own trash bags.

Participants are urged to take pictures of their most unusual or newsworthy finds and email photos to christina@roaringfork.org by noon April 26 to be entered into a prize drawing.

Additional details and registration is available at http://www.roaringfork.org/events .