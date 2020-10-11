Annual ‘Best of 2020’ voting for Aspen, Snowmass, Basalt ends Monday night

Monday marks the final day to cast your votes in The Aspen Times’ annual “Best Of …” contest and special section for 2020, and we are looking for that extra push to get to a record 100,000 votes.

As of Sunday morning, there were more than 91,000 picks cast so far in this year’s “Best of Aspen, Snowmass and Basalt” across nearly 125 categories. Voting, which started Sept. 28, ends at exactly 11:59 p.m. Monday, so today is the day.

Visit AspenTimes.com/Bestof2020 to vote for your favorites people, places and things in the upper Roaring Fork Valley.

It is important to stay connected to friends, family and our community in these tough times, and the “Best of 2020” is a platform to support and bolster locals, local businesses and what makes our valley the best.

During the nomination period last month, we received around 15,000 entries, and the top nominees in each category moved on to the voting round.

Need a reminder? Go to aspen times.com/magazines to find our 2019 e-edition. Readers, voters and candidates, keep a look out for the “Best of 2020” announcement of winners and the corresponding special publication coming in late November.

All of this just in time to hand off to the next big election day as registered Pitkin County voters are receiving their Nov. 3 general election ballots, which were mailed out Friday by the Clerk and Recorder’s Office. To register to vote or to see a sample ballot, go to pitkinvotes.com. And to read more about the Nov. 3 election go to aspentimes.com/election.