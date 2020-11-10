Annual Aspen event to honor veterans is canceled
For the first time in 33 years, the annual Veteran’s Day ceremony at the Pitkin County Veteran’s Memorial has been canceled.
There will not be a formal event open to the public this year because of the pandemic.
For Veteran’s Day, on Nov. 11, there will be a small memorial wreath event that is not open to the public. The park, which is on Main Street between the Pitkin County courthouse and administration building, remains open.
Valley organizer retired Marine Lt. Col. Dick Merritt asks that locals “thank a veteran on Veteran’s Day” this year to celebrate.
