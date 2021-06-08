Annual Aspen event the Holden/Marolt Hoedown returns for 2021
The Aspen Historical Society’s annual Holden/Marolt Hoedown is set to return June 15 at the Mining & Ranching Museum, officials announced Monday.
The hoedown includes a picnic dinner and the party’s mining- and ranching-themed activities, and there will be guided tours of the historic Zupancis buildings, which the AHS is restoring and interpreting in partnership with the city of Aspen.
The event will also include animals from Smiling Goat Ranch, rope-making with Snowmass Rodeo, yard games, demonstrations of the exhibit machinery, and live music by the Buffalo Joe Bluegrass Band.
Tickets are $25 for adults (includes dinner and a beer); $10 for children (includes dinner); $15 for adult admission (with beer only). The Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum is off Highway 82 before coming into Aspen and adjacent to the public bike path on the Marolt Open Space across the pedestrian bridge at Seventh Street.
The hoedown, which was placed on hold in 2020 because of the pandemic, is from 4-7 p.m. June 15 and advance registration required. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to http://www.aspenhistory.org or call 970-925-3721.
