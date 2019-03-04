U.S. Forest Service taking applications through Wednesday for seasonal jobs

The U.S. Forest Service's Rocky Mountain Region is accepting applications for temporary jobs through Wednesday.

Positions are available for the 2019 field season throughout national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Kansas and Nebraska. The positions are in areas such as fire, trails, forestry, engineering, wildlife, recreation, fisheries, archaeology and administrative support.

The White River National Forest included an announcement that it has seasonal positions available in Aspen, Carbondale, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Meeker, Eagle, Minturn and Silverthorne.

Temporary job opportunities are available online at http://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/r2/jobs. Job seekers can apply through USAJOBS from March 46 at http://www.usajobs.gov.