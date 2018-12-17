Hearing set in Aspen on Wednesday for Crystal Valley Trail

The Pitkin County commissioners will hold a public hearing during a second reading of the Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail Plan at their meeting Wednesday.

The commissioners' meeting begins at noon but there are a handful of items before the trail plan will be considered. The meeting is in the commissioners' meeting room at the Pitkin County administrative building.

The commissioners approved a first reading of the trail plan Nov. 7. If adopted at second reading, it authorizes the staff to submit an application to the U.S. Forest Service for review of a trail segment from Redstone to the summit of McClure Pass. An application also would be submitted to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Further planning would be necessary for trail segments between the KOA campground 6 miles south of Carbondale and Redstone.

"The plan is a vision of what is possible for the Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail in Pitkin County with recommended phasing," said a memo to the commissioners from the open space and trails staff. "All segments can stand alone, so if no other segments are completed, the created trails will connect people to places or trailheads."