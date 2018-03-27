Glenwood Springs’ Summer of Music announces bands for 2018 season

Summer of Music is a nonprofit and relies on donations to fund the free concerts. Those interested may send donations to:

Glenwood Springs’ Summer of Music will return to Two Rivers Park with a series of free concerts. The concerts will take place Wednesday nights, June 27 to Aug. 1. This year’s lineup is:

June 27: Lipbone Redding, JAS Aspen students opening

July 4: Otone Brass Band, The Davenports opening

July 11: Johannes Linstead, Ryan Flores opening

July 18: Carolyn Wonderland, Fifty/50 opening

July 24: My Blue Sky, Indigo Mojo opening

Aug. 1: Grant Farm, A Band Called Alexis opening

