 Glenwood Springs’ Summer of Music announces bands for 2018 season | AspenTimes.com

Glenwood Springs’ Summer of Music announces bands for 2018 season

Staff report
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Courtesy photo

Crowds flock to Two Rivers Park for Summer of Music concerts.

Glenwood Springs’ Summer of Music will return to Two Rivers Park with a series of free concerts. The concerts will take place Wednesday nights, June 27 to Aug. 1. This year’s lineup is:

June 27: Lipbone Redding, JAS Aspen students opening

July 4: Otone Brass Band, The Davenports opening

July 11: Johannes Linstead, Ryan Flores opening

July 18: Carolyn Wonderland, Fifty/50 opening

July 24: My Blue Sky, Indigo Mojo opening

Aug. 1: Grant Farm, A Band Called Alexis opening

Recommended Stories For You

DONATE

Summer of Music is a nonprofit and relies on donations to fund the free concerts. Those interested may send donations to:

Glenwood Springs Summer of Music, Inc..

PO Box 945

Glenwood Springs, CO 81602