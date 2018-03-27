Glenwood Springs’ Summer of Music announces bands for 2018 season
March 27, 2018
DONATE
Summer of Music is a nonprofit and relies on donations to fund the free concerts. Those interested may send donations to:
Glenwood Springs Summer of Music, Inc..
PO Box 945
Glenwood Springs, CO 81602
Glenwood Springs’ Summer of Music will return to Two Rivers Park with a series of free concerts. The concerts will take place Wednesday nights, June 27 to Aug. 1. This year’s lineup is:
June 27: Lipbone Redding, JAS Aspen students opening
July 4: Otone Brass Band, The Davenports opening
July 11: Johannes Linstead, Ryan Flores opening
July 18: Carolyn Wonderland, Fifty/50 opening
July 24: My Blue Sky, Indigo Mojo opening
Aug. 1: Grant Farm, A Band Called Alexis opening
Recommended Stories For You
DONATE
Summer of Music is a nonprofit and relies on donations to fund the free concerts. Those interested may send donations to:
Glenwood Springs Summer of Music, Inc..
PO Box 945
Glenwood Springs, CO 81602
Trending In: Announcements
- Glenwood Springs’ Summer of Music announces bands for 2018 season
- Aspen Elks participating in national ‘What Heroes Do’ poster and essay contest
- Basalt hosts forum for council candidates Tuesday night
- Bumps this year’s venue for St. Patrick’s Day dinner
- U.S. poet laureate Tracy K. Smith brings rural tour to Aspen’s Winter Words
Trending Sitewide
- Aspen Club members continue to lose reciprocal privileges at other clubs
- Entrance to Aspen overhaul causing outcry even after outreach
- Business Monday: Judgment puts cattle operation in the red
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory’s Aspen store closes doors after 36 years
- Party remnants at Aspen hotel lead to drug charge