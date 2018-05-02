Fire mitigation planned near Sinclair Lane

The Snowmass Homeowners Association, Town of Snowmass Village and the Snowmass and Basalt Fire Protection Districts started wildfire mitigation near Sinclair Lane this week.

The Sinclair Lane project, which began May 1, is a continuation of the vegetation management plan to reduce the wild land fire fuels around homes and structures in Snowmass Village.

Altogether, the Snowmass-Wildcat Fire Protection District wildfire prevention group, in partnership with the Stemmons Foundation in prior years, has removed more than 3,000 dead trees and applied fire-wise vegetation management to more than 200 acres of public and homeowners association properties.

In Snowmass Village over the past five years, wildfire mitigation work has focused on removing dead and decaying wildfire fuels.

For a free wildfire home assessment or to learn more about this project, contact Snowmass Fire Marshal John Mele at 970-923-2212 or email jmele@swfpd.com.