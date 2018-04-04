Downvalley briefs: Prepare for more road work in Basalt

Get ready for Basalt road work

Commuters using West Two Rivers Road to access Basalt should be aware that construction will be underway at the gateway to downtown for about two months starting April 16.

The project will add parking, traffic-control features and a realignment of Two Rivers Road in the vicinity of the Roaring Fork Conservancy's new River Center. The River Center is under construction just west of the Rocky Mountain Institute Innovation Center.

The roadwork will take place between Homestead Road and Midland Spur. It will require two-way traffic to alternate using one lane, 24 hours per day, seven days per week. A light will control traffic.

Commuters should consider alternative ingress and egress to Basalt.

Planning focus on Emma, Fryingpan Valley

The Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission will continue its review of the Mid-Valley Area Community Plan during a sixth workshop Thursday in El Jebel.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Eagle County Community Center, adjacent to Crown Mountain Park.

The meeting will begin with a joint discussion with the Eagle County Board of Commissioners, then a review of planning commission questions for the Colorado Department of Transportation. Following those discussions, the meeting will focus on the Emma and Frying Pan Character Areas, including review of the master plan language and future land-use map. The planning commission will take public comments and suggest amendments or further action.

The workshop is anticipated to run for a minimum of two and a half hours; community members are invited to join at any time.

An additional workshop is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. April 19 and will include discussion on desired refinements to the plan. All workshops include opportunities for public participation. In addition to attending in person, interested community members can stay up to date on the project and provide input through the following methods:

Review the existing plan and monitor project progress at http://www.eaglecounty.us/MidValleyPlan.

Stream workshops live online, or watch them on demand later at http://www.ecgtv.com.

Subscribe to receive news releases and planning commission agendas via email at http://www.eaglecounty.us/ENews.

Provide input on the plan via email to planningcomments@eaglecounty.us or via regular mail to Eagle County Community Development, Attn: Mid-Valley Plan Comments, P.O. Box 179, Eagle, CO 81631.