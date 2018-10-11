Carbondale water restrictions to end Monday
October 11, 2018
On Oct. 15, Carbondale town officials will be lifting the water restrictions that were put into place on July 30 due to the drought conditions and low river levels.
The town ditches will also be turned off and stop flowing at that time. Flows in the Crystal River have improved and the demands on the town’s domestic water supply have been reduced to a manageable level, according to Town Manager Jay Harrington.
“The Town of Carbondale would like to thank the community for reducing demands without the need for additional restrictive measures,” he said in a news release.
