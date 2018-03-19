Basalt hosts forum for council candidates Tuesday night

The final scheduled forum for the six Basalt town council candidates prior to the April 3 election will be held Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Basalt Library community room.

A moderator will take audience questions and organize the panel's answers. The six candidates for three seats are Bernie Grauer, Carol Hawk, Todd Hartley, William Infante, Ryan Slack and Gary Tennenbaum. All the terms are for four years.

Ballots for the election were mailed last week and can be mailed or submitted to town hall. They must be received by 7 p.m. on April 3.

The Aspen Times will run questions and answers with the candidates each day March 26-30.