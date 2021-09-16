Andrews named to replace Judge Fernandez-Ely

Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday appointed Aspen public defender Ashley Andrews as the replacement for Pitkin County Judge Erin Fernandez-Ely, according to a news release.

Fernandez-Ely will retire Oct. 31, and Andrews will assume the county judge position, which includes handling the Pitkin County misdemeanor docket, domestic violence and drunken driving cases.

Andrews has worked in the Public Defender’s Office in the 9th Judicial District since 2019 and handled the felony court docket in Pitkin County. Before that, she worked in the 2nd Judicial District in Denver from 2013 to 2019, according to the release. Andrews earned a BA from Pennsylvania State University in 2007 and a law degree from the University of Colorado in 2012.

A nominating committee sent Andrews’ name and that of Aspen attorney Susan O’Bryan to Polis on Sept. 1 for consideration. The county judge job pays $93,931 a year.