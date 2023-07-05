Anderson Ranch’s Summer Series featuring five artists begins on Thursday

Rebecca Morris will kick off the Ranch's Summer Series on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. in conversation with Jenelle Porter.

Manfredi Guacchini/Courtesy photo

Anderson Ranch’s “Summer Series: Featured Artists and Conversations” hosts some of the most influential, contemporary artists in the world.

The free program, which starts on Thursday, features a wide array of artists renowned for painting, sculpture, installation, ceramics, and moving images.

Rebecca Morris kicks off the series, followed by Christian Marclay, Mickalene Thomas, Paul Pfeiffer, and Julia Phillips. In hour-long discussions, the artists will talk about their process, experience and future direction, then answer questions from the audience.

“(Participants) will get exposed to a wide range of different artistic practices from different regions, backgrounds, and generations. It gives the public a range of opinions, views, and practices and adds to the richness of what’s happening here both in the community and at Anderson Ranch,” said Douglas Fogle, who’s in his second of a three-year position as Anderson Ranch’s curator-in-residence and is a Los Angeles-based independent curator and writer. “Generally, we try to have the artists convey the arc of their career and try to engage the audience in their thinking, what they’ve worked on historically, and what they are presently working on.”

The artists’ innovative practices have significantly impacted their genres, as well as society’s perceptions.





“Each of these artists has helped radically redefine their chosen fields of inquiry and ask us to look at the world with fresh eyes,” he said. “This is a dynamic and innovative group of artists representing a wide range of artistic positions and points in their careers.”

Douglas Fogle, Anderson Ranch’s curator-in-residence. Anderson Ranch/Courtesy photo

Artists spend four to five days in Snowmass meeting with faculty and soaking in the natural environment.

“(It’s) intimate, intense, and wholistic. Some artists end up coming back because they become so enchanted with the place. The long-term goal is to create a dialogue and a community of people who are living all over the world,” he said. “What’s great is they become part of the legacy of the many artists who’ve come through (the ranch).”

Meet the artists

A mid-career painter, Morris teaches at UCLA.

“She looks at abstraction as a way to approach the world,” Fogle said. “There’s something in her work that feels architectonic or geological.”

Taking a rather irreverent approach, she often walks on her canvas, so viewers can see prints in her expansive, nontraditional palette, which sometimes incorporates the likes of bright golds with tie-dye pinks.

Christian Marclay with the Town Hall Organ, Huddersfield Town Hall, Corporation St, Huddersfield. HD1 2TA, England Paula Cooper Gallery, New York Photo by: @andyhaslamphot

Marclay, the ranch’s 2023 International Artist Honoree, has been an experimental musician in Manhattan. He also paints and creates collages and moving images. His work tends to explore the juxtaposition between sound recording, photography, video, and film and delivers a fresh and inspiring voice.

“In the early ’60s, he was one of the most important artists working in moving images in the contemporary world,” Fogle said. “He’s a highly-sought-after artist who changed the whole conversation — the way we think — about moving images.”

Jasmine Wahi, a colleague of Thomas’ and the founder of Project for Empty Space, which mostly focuses on issues of femme empowerment, binary structures, and multi-positional cultural identities, joins Thomas in conversation at the ranch. Thomas questions sexuality, identity, and feminine power in an array of media, including collage, photography, and painting.

“She addresses relevant questions and conversations of race, power, and gender,” Fogle said.

Pfeiffer refers to his work as video sculptures. He combines footage of Hollywood films and sporting events to highlight moments of extreme emotion. By digitally deleting people, objects and sounds from videos and photos, he removes the context, which heightens viewers’ attention. For example, he might show different angles of a slam dunk contest on three monitors or make basketball players look more like ghostly images, while a crowd in the background cheers.

“(He creates) video vignettes that become sculptures,” Fogle said. “It’s an interesting counterpoint to the other artists.”

Phillips, one of the youngest artists in the series, employs sculptural and ceramic forms to analyze the social and psychological aspects of power relations. As she reconfigures parts of the body, which she often casts from her own body, they become more abstract.

“I think of the body as a symbol to make psychological, social, and emotional experiences and relations visually accessible,” she said. “Sometimes the body can help us to identify with experiences that are not our own.”

“I’m excited for people to learn more about her process,” Fogle said.

Through the diverse group of international artists, the Summer Series exposes attendees to a variety of mediums, styles and voices.

“Each of them is an important artist of our time,” said Peter Waanders, president and CEO of Anderson Ranch. “There will be something to learn from each of the talks.”