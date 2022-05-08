Anderson Ranch to offer half-day ‘mini-workshops’

(Courtesy Anderson Ranch)



Anderson Ranch Arts Center will host six “mini workshops” in July during its Recognition Week festivities, accessible half-day classes for a $150 fee each aimed at locals and providing an alternative to the pricier tuition and longer commitment of the vaunted ranch workshops on the Snowmass Village campus.

The ranch quietly opened registration for the workshops online after announcing its Summer Series events in late April.

Led by ranch faculty, each mini workshop will help students create an artwork they can take home.

Options include a class with ceramic artist Louise Deroualle teaching the technique of majolica glazing, where participants can glaze up to four ice cream bowls, and a session on pronto print making with Catherine Liu, where students will create multiples of their original print (Tuesday, July 12, 9 a.m. to noon); a photography workshop on the 19th century cyanotype process with photographer Esther Macy Nooner; one on spoon carving with woodworker Karen Cascone (Tuesday, July 12, 2-5 p.m.); and a second ceramics option with Deroualle teaching how to design and create a personalized mug and a painting workshop with Liu on indigo dyeing techniques (Wednesday, July 13, 9 a.m. to noon).

Workshops will accommodate eight to 10 participants. Registration is open at andersonranch.org . The full lineup of summer workshops — back to full capacity after two years of pandemic restrictions — will fill the campus beginning the week of June 6 and run through summer. Taught by ranch faculty and world-renowned visiting artists, most workshops run five weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. generally with tuition above $1,000. Workshops for children are also available.





The mini workshops come during the ranch’s annual Recognition Week running July 11-16, which will also include a free presentation by 2022 International Artist Honoree Yinka Shonibare (July 13), the Recognition Dinner Gala (July 14) and the first-since-2019 return of the ranch’s popular Art Auction and Community Picnic (July 16).

The ranch’s annual Summer Series of artist talks opens July 7 with Tony Lewis and continues with installation artist Liz Larner (July 21), photographer Jeff Wall (July 28) and painter Maysha Mohamedi (Aug. 4).