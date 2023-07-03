Anderson Ranch reaches back to early roots for live auction July 13

Anderson Ranch Arts Center, a destination for art-making and critical dialogue since 1966, celebrates creativity and service to the arts by recognizing the accomplishments and contributions of key figures in the art world.

It was Paul Soldner, a raku ceramist, who envisioned the vibrant arts center that eventually became Anderson Ranch, so it’s only fitting that this year’s live auction revolves completely around ceramics.

The Recognition Week Live Auction Preview of notable ceramics opened to the public June 19 and will remain on display through July 12. The artwork will be available during the annual Recognition Dinner’s live auction July 13. Proceeds support emerging artists through scholarships, help bring in faculty and enhance facilities.

“(The exhibition) helps to elevate the medium and showcase it,” said Lindsy Fortier, director of marketing and communications at Anderson Ranch Center. “The work is just so stunning to see in person. It’s a great opportunity for people who are interested in buying it or who just want to see these high-end ceramics.”

Philae Knight, chair of the auction committee, chose to focus solely on ceramics at this year’s auction to celebrate the art form’s history and core as Anderson Ranch’s artistic experience. She said ceramics is gaining popularity again because it’s a tactile form of working with the environment — through clay from the earth — and it’s a difficult medium to master.

“A lot of ceramic artists interested in exploring contemporary ideas are looking to bridge the old ideas with the new,” Knight said. “Ceramics are one of the most prominent and creative mediums of contemporary artists of our time. Embedded in this highly curated selection of works are narratives connecting ancient and contemporary techniques and aesthetics, alongside current themes of identity and environment, to name a few.”





Japanese-born Jun Kaneko came to the United States in 1963 to study, and Soldner ultimately became one of his teachers. He has been creating installations that promote civic interaction.

“He is one of the modern ceramic masters of large-scale, three-dimensional object making, and he has some of the most renowned kilns,” Knight said.

Tokyo-based artist Yukiko Kuroda and ceramic artist Kazunori Hamana emphasize recycling in their art collaborations. They began working together after one of Hamana’s vessels was damaged. Kuroda used large metal staples to hold the fractures together, following the ancient Chinese technique of riveting, and together they launched a new series of works with idiosyncratic beauty.

Kathy Ruttenberg employs ceramic, bronze and light to explore themes of ecofeminism, animal liberation and sexuality, while Bari Ziperstein challenges the construction of desire and aspiration in contemporary American culture through her objects and sculptural tableaux.

One of the youngest artists, Erin Jane Nelson, earned this year’s Guggenheim Fellowship in the Creative Arts and addresses climate change through her work.

Each artist donated the distinctive ceramics, which range in scale from smaller wall hangings to large, outdoor installations and range in price from $8,000 to $100,000.

“The ranch exists because of the fundraising that it does. It is how they support the programming,” Knight said. “It’s really a labor of love for artists. Most people have a heart connection with Anderson Ranch because the teachers recognize the individuals and what they’re trying to do creatively, so I think these artists feel seen and invigorated by the faculties and the access to the equipment they have in the studios. It’s a high-quality, individual approach to education. The teaching there is very personal, and the staff is exemplary.”