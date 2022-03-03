Anderson Ranch launches residency with Houston museum

Anderson Ranch Arts Center has teamed with the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston on a new residency program at the Snowmass Village campus.

The three-year partnership with the museum and its Glassell School of Art Core Residency Program will bring one of the Houston resident artists to Snowmass for a summer workshop and a four-week visiting artist term.

The inaugural award recipient is artist Maggie Jensen, who will travel to the Ranch campus for a bronze and aluminum casting workshop in late August. She will return in November for her visiting artist engagement and will host studio visits and critiques, as well as giving a free public lecture about her work.

The program is funded by Ranch board of trustees chair Reggie Smith and national council co-chair Leigh Smith who are also longtime supporters of the Core Residency Program in Houston.

“This new program supports a deepened relationship between two leading arts organizations and their communities of artists and art enthusiasts,” Ranch president and CEO Peter Waanders said in an announcement. “We can’t wait to welcome Core Resident Maggie Jensen to our extraordinary campus and see what she creates when steeped in our mission of enriching lives with art, inspiration and community.”