Anderson Ranch, Aspen Film collaborate on summer film series

A summer film series kicks off at Anderson Ranch Arts Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening with a screening of “Waste Land,” a 2010 documentary that follows the works of contemporary artist Vik Muniz as he creates art out of recycled materials from one of the world’s largest landfills near Rio de Janeiro.

“It’s a wonderful film, super beautiful, really interesting themes — and frankly, very relevant to today,” said Anderson Ranch marketing director Katherine Roberts. “It talks a lot about fair labor practices, recycling — there’s just these really interesting things that are certainly just as relevant if not more so today than they were in 2010.”

The new series produced by Anderson Ranch and Aspen Film takes place the third Wednesday of the month in June, July and August.

It continues a longstanding partnership between the Snowmass Village arts campus and the Aspen-based film hub; the idea was the product of a collaboration between Roberts and Aspen Film Executive and Artistic Director Susan Wrubel.

“Katherine and I really went nose to the grindstone back at the beginning of the year … to start talking about an idea and then really start identifying films,” Wrubel said in a June 14 interview.

The Ranch handled many of the onsite logistics and operations, “but in terms of creative and kind of conceptual (aspects), I would say that was fairly collaborative,” Wrubel said. Aspen Film also assisted with sourcing the films.

Roberts has been personally involved with Aspen Film for years (she’s currently an ambassador); she, Wrubel and Anderson Ranch President and CEO Peter Waanders had been in discussions about deepening the partnership between the organizations when the stars aligned to co-produce a series this summer, Roberts said.

The series expands not only on their relationship but also on past film nights hosted at Anderson Ranch.

“This is going to be a more robust execution of our film nights in the past, and with the partnership with Aspen Film, we obviously benefit with their really deep connections in the film world and help from them in terms of curating the series,” Roberts said.

June’s showing of “Waste Land” will be immediately followed by a virtual panel with Muniz and filmmaker João Jardim, moderated by Wrubel.

That prerecorded discussion will explore “the genesis of the project, which kind of took on a life of its own, how things turned out, what was learned from it, the gifts that were given to the subjects — just how it really changed people for the better and what it really brought to the community,” Wrubel said.

Muniz also has a long relationship with Anderson Ranch and has visited on several occasions, including a 2018 appearance as a Summer Series speaker.

July’s “Dinner and a Movie” event, part of Anderson Ranch’s five-day Recognition Week fundraiser, will feature a screening of “Babette’s Feast” (1987), a favorite film of International Artist Honoree Simone Leigh.

A multi-course meal inspired by the movie will accompany the screening with a menu conceived by Anderson Ranch food and beverage director Rob Ittner and the team at the Anderson Ranch Cafe. The meal will be included in the price of the ticket.

In August, a screening of the 2010 documentary “Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child” will be followed by a virtual panel with filmmaker Tamra Davis moderated by Waanders. The film offers an intimate look at the life of the neo-expressionist artist; Davis was a good friend of Basquiat and used home footage in the documentary, Roberts said.

“It’s also a really cool film. … There’s some of those themes that are, again, timely for today,” Roberts said. “They talk a bit about him navigating this high-end art world as a Black man and what those experiences were like.”

Tickets for the June and August showings are $10 and include complimentary popcorn and a beverage; additional drinks and food will be available for purchase at the Anderson Ranch cafe. Tickets for the July “Dinner and a Movie” event are $150 and include beverages, hors d’oeuvres and dinner.

