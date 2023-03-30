Anderson Ranch Arts Center announces International Artist and Service to the Arts honorees

Anderson Ranch Arts Center, a destination for art-making and critical dialogue since 1966, celebrates creativity and service to the arts by recognizing the accomplishments and contributions of key figures in the art world.

This summer, Anderson Ranch Arts Center will honor Christian Marclay with the International Artist Award and Dana Farouki with the Service to the Arts Award during its Recognition Week celebration, July 10-15. This week-long celebration includes the Recognition Dinner on Thursday, July 13, and the annual Art Auction & Community Picnic on Saturday, July 15.

Peter Waanders, president and CEO of Anderson Ranch, said: “We are delighted to honor Christian Marclay with our International Artist Award on July 13. Over his 40-year career, Christian has been a pioneer in making work that is a fusion of fine art and audio cultures, incorporating performance, collage, painting, sculpture, installation, photography, and film into his practice in a way that aligns perfectly with the Ranch’s rich history of art making incorporating a wide array of media. Christian’s work has been exhibited widely in the world’s most prominent museums, including most recently in a comprehensive survey at the Centre Pompidou in Paris. We are incredibly excited to have him on campus this summer.”

Waanders added: “We are also honored to present longtime ranch friend and supporter Dana Farouki with our Service to the Arts Award. Farouki is an amazing arts leader, curator, and patron with longtime connections to the Aspen/Snowmass area and Anderson Ranch. Farouki’s advocacy for Middle Eastern art as a curator, cultural patron, and entrepreneur has established her as an important and pioneering leader in the international arts community. Her leadership at a broad array of cultural institutions represents the highest level of integrity, vision, and generosity of spirit. We are honored to celebrate Farouki’s signiﬁcant and impactful contributions to the arts and are looking forward to welcoming her back to campus to accept the award.”

Recognition Week is Anderson Ranch’s major fundraising benefit, historically raising more than $1.2 million to support the ranch’s core educational programs and student scholarships. The Recognition Dinner takes place on Thursday, July 13, on the Anderson Ranch campus and features a presentation of the 2023 awards as well as a silent and live auction benefiting Anderson Ranch’s programs. The week concludes with the annual Art Auction and Community Picnic on Saturday, July 15, which is free and open to the public.





For information on tables and tickets, call Ellie Hahn at 970.924.5063 or visit andersonranch.org/recognition-week/

ABOUT THE AWARDS

The International Artist Award is given to globally-recognized artists who demonstrate the highest level of artistic achievement and whose careers have fundamentally influenced contemporary art. As the 26th honoree, Marclay joins past recipients including Yinka Shonibare CBE (2022), Simone Leigh (2021), Nick Cave (2019), Ai Weiwei (2018), Wangechi Mutu (2017), Carrie Mae Weems (2016), Frank Stella (2015), Theaster Gates (2014), and Bill Viola (2013).

The Service to the Arts Award is presented to locally- and nationally-recognized arts advocates, who demonstrate the highest level of leadership, integrity and vision. Prior recipients include Sarah Arison (2019), Bunny and Charles Burson (2018), Jan and Ronnie Greenberg (2017), Eleanore and Domenico De Sole (2016), Jennifer and David Stockman (2015), among others.

CHRISTIAN MARCLAY

Christian Marclay (b. 1955, San Rafael, California) explores the connections between vision and sound, creating works in which these two sensibilities enrich and challenge one another. He garnered international acclaim at the 54th Venice Biennale for his masterpiece video work, “The Clock,” for which he received the Golden Lion award.

His work has been exhibited in museums and galleries internationally, including one-person presentations at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington D.C. (1990); the Musée d’art et d’histoire, Geneva (1995); the Kunsthaus, Zurich (1997); the Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago (2001); the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art (2002); Musée d’Art moderne et contemporain, Geneva (2008); the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York (2010); Leeum, Samsung Museum of Art, Seoul (2010); Garage Center for Contemporary Culture, Moscow (2011); the Museu d’Art Contemporani de Barcelona (2019); and the Centre Pompidou (2022–2023).

A pioneering DJ using records and turntables as musical instruments to create sound collages since 1979, Marclay has performed and recorded both solo and in collaboration with many musicians, including John Zorn, Elliott Sharp, Otomo Yoshihide, Butch Morris, Shelley Hirsch, Okkyung Lee, Mats Gustafsson, and Lee Ranaldo.

His work is in the public collections of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York; the Smithsonian American Art Museum, Washington D.C.; the Tate Modern, London; and the Centre Georges Pompidou, Paris. Marclay lives and works in London.

DANA FAROUKI

Dana Farouki is a curator and patron specializing in Middle East contemporary art and will be the recipient of the 2023 Service to the Arts Award at the Recognition Dinner on July 13.

As an advocate of Middle East artists and cultural initiatives, she oversaw the largest commissioning-based prize for MENASA in collaboration with Art Dubai until 2018. Farouki serves on the Board of Trustees for Creative Time, Bidoun Projects and MoMA PS1.

She is the founding chair of The Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation’s Middle East Circle and is also a member of Brown University’s Middle East Advisory Council and the National Arts Advisory Committee for the Middle East Institute.