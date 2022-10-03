Anderson Ranch Arts Center Anderson Ranch Arts to start fall lectures

The panel of artists and critics in Anderson Ranch Arts Center's fall lineup, through December.

Anderson Ranch Arts Center’s new fall lecture series will run weekly from Oct. 20 through Dec. 6.

The lineup consists of artists nationwide who will be spending one to three weeks at the ranch completing projects within their area of expertise and exploring new work in the studios. Visiting artists and visiting critics engage with the creative energy of the fall artists-in-residence, who are currently on campus through studio visits and contribute to the community by presenting free lectures during their stay, officials said.

“These artists, working across disciplines, represent some of the brightest makers present in the contemporary world today,” said ranch President and CEO Peter Waanders. “They come to Anderson Ranch to expand their practices and explore new techniques with the amazing facilities and professional artistic staff at the ranch. We are very pleased and thankful that during their stay they give back to the community with these public lectures.”

Oct. 20, 5:30-6:30 p.m. — Deborah Anzinger, Visiting Artist in Ceramics and Digital Fabrication

Anzinger is an artist and founder of New Local Space in Kingston, Jamaica. She works in painting, sculpture, video and sound to interrogate and reconfigure aesthetic syntax that relates us to land and gendered and raced bodies.





Oct. 26, 5:30-6:30 p.m. — Anna Tsouhlarakis, Visiting Critic

In the fall of 2022, Tsouhlarakis will be part of the National Portrait Gallery’s “Portraiture Now: Kinship” exhibition in Washington, D.C., and will also have performances throughout the year in the NPG as part of the “IDENTIFY: Performance Art as Portraiture” series. She is Greek, Creek and an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation and lives and works in Colorado.

Nov. 3, 5:30-6:30 p.m. — Autumn Knight, Visiting Artist in Photography and New Media

Knight is a New York-based interdisciplinary artist working with performance, installation, video and text. Her video and performance work have been viewed within several institutions, including the Whitney Museum of American Art and The Kitchen. She is the recipient of the 2021-2022 Nancy B. Negley Rome Prize in Visual Arts and a 2022-2023 Guggenheim Fellowship.

Nov. 10, 5:30-6:30 p.m. — Calida Rawles, Visiting Artist in Painting

The paintings of Rawles merge hyper-realism with poetic abstraction. Situating her subjects in dynamic spaces, her recent work employs water as a vital, organic and historically charged space. For her, water signifies both physical and spiritual healing, as well as historical trauma and racial exclusion. She uses this complicated duality as a means to envision a new space for black healing and to re-imagine her subjects beyond racialized tropes.

Nov. 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m. — Ranu Mukherjee, Visiting Critic

Mukherjee makes hybrid work in painting, moving image and installation to build new imaginative capacities. Her work is guided by the forces of ecology and non-human agency, diaspora and migration, motherhood and transnational feminisms.

Dec. 1, 5:30-6:30 p.m. — Maggie Jensen, Visiting Artist in Sculpture

Jensen builds installations of sculpture, sound, text and performance. Her work often closely resembles cultural artifacts that signify oppressive conditions of power. Within the predetermined spaces of European figural and modernist traditions, humanistic vocabularies and privatized architectures, she uses poetics and abstraction to express mis-communication and doubt. Doubt used as subject matter is a tool to interrogate concepts of animation and figuration in landscapes of excavated violence.

Dec. 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m. — Rashawn Griffin and Sam Yates

Rashawn Griffin uses diverse materials such as bed sheets, tassels, food and flora to create large-scale sculptures and paintings. After receiving an MFA from Yale University in 2005, he has exhibited in multiple solo and group exhibitions in the United States and abroad. Often pushing the boundaries between object and installation, his work challenges viewers to engage in their own past experiences when confronting his art.

Yates is a Midwest-born designer, based in Kansas City, Missouri. Her experience ranges from in-house media for Kansas City PBS, experiential design and wayfinding with Dimensional Innovations, to brand experience and identity with D.C. firm, Beveridge Seay. She has been an American In- house Design Awards winner and an American Graphic Design Awards winner through Graphic Design USA.

Visiting artist and critic lectures are free, open to the public and available in person or via livestream. Registration is required for attendance. More details can be found about each visiting artist and critics at andersonranch.org .