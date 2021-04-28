Anderson Ranch announces ‘Recognition Week’ events

Simone Leigh



Anderson Ranch Arts Center will host a week of in-person public and fundraising events on its Snowmass Village campus July 12-16, the nonprofit announced Wednesday.

The events will culminate with its annual Recognition Dinner, bestowing its 2021 International Artist Award to Simone Leigh. She will do a public interview at the event with author Saidiya Hartman.

Other special events for this inaugural Recognition Week include an appearance by The Guerrilla Girls, collaborations with Aspen Film, Aspen Words and Jazz Aspen Snowmass, and opportunities to purchase artwork.

“We are extremely excited to be back together in person this summer to celebrate art, artists and art-making,” said Peter Waanders, president and CEO of Anderson Ranch. “We are embracing ‘the art of change.’ The past year allowed us to reconnect with what is important, rely on our foundational strengths, and to think, act, learn and change. That is true for us as individuals and as an organization. We embrace this as we look toward our summer events.”

Leigh had been announced as the 2020 International Artist honoree in February 2020, shortly before the novel coronavirus struck Colorado and led to Ranch event cancellations and a summer of virtual programs and workshops.

In the announcement, Waanders noted that she knows the Ranch well and has worked in its studios and kiln yard making art.

“In honoring Simone, we build on the foundations of our organization,” Waanders said. “Additionally, hosting our Recognition Week on our five-acre, open-air campus creates activities surrounded by amazing architecture, studio spaces and art installations, unique to the Ranch. With programs spread across the week, we’ll create new ways to bring our community together with new formats, activations and collaborations with peer organizations.”

Shortly after her last visit to Anderson Ranch, Leigh said of the award, “I am grateful to receive this prestigious award. It was an honor to fire the Noborigama kiln with Takashi Nakazato and other members of the community. In my short time here, I have already started to have new ideas.”

For information on passes and tickets and for more details on the event schedule, contact Ellie Hahn at 970-924-5063 or visit andersonranch.org.