Anderson Ranch announces in-person summer series lineup

Anderson Ranch Arts Center’s “Summer Series: Featured Artists and Conversations” program returns with a full lineup of live, in-person events this summer, according to a news release.

“The Summer Series: Featured Artists and Conversations speakers at Anderson Ranch are dynamic and diverse,” Anderson Ranch President and CEO Peter Waanders said in a news release. “The 2021 series will bring a wide variety of voices and dialog to the campus throughout the summer. We look forward to a great season of big ideas and stimulating dialog here at the Ranch.”

The lineup includes contemporary painter Alexis Rockman on July 8, 2021 International Artist honoree Simone Leigh in conversation with author Saidiya Hartman on July 16, photographer Tyler Mitchell on July 22, multidisciplinary artist Derrick Adams on July 29 and curator Scott Rothkopf on Aug. 5. All talks will take place at 12:30 p.m. on the scheduled date at the Anderson Ranch campus.

A private National Council Summer Celebration event will feature painter Jennifer Guidi at a yet-to-be-announced date and time.

Registration opens to the general public June 7. Seating will be limited to adhere to COVID-19 health and safety practices. For more information, visit andersonranch.org .

The Summer Series is supported by Toby Devan Lewis, Oolite Arts and the Ranch’s National Council sponsors.