ANB Bank plans to submit new application for new Glenwood Springs location in December

As ANB Bank works on design plans for its proposed new bank facility in downtown Glenwood Springs, the existing property’s current tenants continue to search for new homes.

“It’s so hard to find a location that’s appropriate here,” Glenwood Spa N Nails manager Tien Nguyen said.

Although still open for business in the 900 block of Grand Avenue, Glenwood Spa N Nails as well as the Glenwood Escape Room, CPA Services Pro, Inc., Bellini’s Fashion, Jewels & Gems and KC’s Wing House & Sports Bar must leave their current spaces by May 30.

ANB Bank purchased the property at 910 Grand Ave. with plans to demolish the two 1915-circa buildings in order to construct a new bank and accompanying parking lot.

Jewels & Gems owner Cheryl Guay said Monday that she had looked at a couple of locations to possibly relocate to, but is currently focused on getting ready for the coming holiday season at her existing store.

Guay, who has done business in downtown Glenwood Springs for over three decades, said her small jewelry shop would not relocate until later next year.

One previous 900 block tenant — Tesseract Comics and Games — has already relocated to 809 Grand Ave., Unit No. 1 in the space formerly housed by 970 Vapor Cigs.

In July, the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously denied ANB Bank’s original 9,428-square-foot building proposal. Glenwood Springs City Council upheld that decision in September after ANB Bank appealed it.

Bound by the city’s development code, the Planning and Zoning Commission denied ANB Bank’s original proposal based upon the building’s scale, orientation and design in relation to its surroundings.

Commissioners also did not believe the plans created a high-quality pedestrian environment, particularly with the proposed building’s entrance being away from Grand Avenue.

Last week, the Planning and Zoning Commission held a work session with ANB Bank representatives and the project’s lead designer Blake Mourer who serves as principal of Open Studio Architecture based out of Denver.

“The fact that we’re having a dialogue with the (Planning and Zoning Commission) to understand their goals and objectives…we can actually react to that,” Mourer said. “In the normal context when we come and just show up with a design and react, we’re off or misaligned. So, now we can be aligned and hold ourselves accountable.”

According to community bank president Randy Diers, ANB Bank will likely submit a new project application to the commission at its Dec. 17 meeting.

Regardless of the outcome, Bellini’s Fashion Owner Deb Burkholder said her business would close for the foreseeable future at the end of November.

Instead of preparing for the busier holiday season, Burkholder said that her small business would have a liquidation sale beginning this week, which would also run through the end of November.

“I will not be relocating in Glenwood,” Burkholder said.

mabennett@postindependent.com