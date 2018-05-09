An ode to all the mamas

In honor of Mother's Day on Sunday, I'd like to give a shoutout to all the mamas out there, including my own.

I saw a comedy show at The Comedy Store in La Jolla, California, with a few friends last weekend. Much of comedian Steve Trevino's routine (which was utterly hysterical) looks at family dynamics, parenting and the relationship between man and wife, father and mother.

Trevino talks about fatherhood and, in his comical, self-deprecating manner, how easy it is compared to motherhood. He told the audience to trust him on this one.

While I cannot speak from experience, and I love both of my parents just the same, there is a lot to be said for all that women must sacrifice — their health and well-being, their career development and opportunities, their emotional state and stability, their bodies and self-image — in order to be a mother.

So, this week (and every week) let's remember to thank our mothers, mother figures and the amazing women in our lives for all that they do and remind them of the many reasons we love and cherish them.

I'll start:

Thank you, Mom, for being the strong, smart, kind, funny, resilient, beautiful (inside and out) badass you are.

My mom had me at my age (25) — and while times certainly have changed over the past quarter-century — the thought alone of caring for a newborn right now (or any living, breathing human) is terrifying and exhausting to even try to wrap my head around.

Throughout my childhood and to this day, my mother's mantra was: "If you're going to be dumb, you've got to be tough."

She was all about the tough love, and if or when I am a mother, I will be, too.

So thank you, Mom, for loving me, for disciplining me and for raising me to become the woman I am today.

I owe it all to you and Dad.