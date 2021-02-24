American Airlines flight to Aspen declares emergency on approach, lands safely

An American Airlines flight from Chicago to Aspen declared an emergency just before landing because of electrical fumes in the cabin, according to a news release.

The Aspen tower declared the emergency at 11:13 a.m. while the CRJ-700 aircraft operated by SkyWest was about 17 miles from Aspen. The flight, with 53 passengers and crew, landed safety at 11:24 a.m. and was met by personnel from the Aspen Fire Department, the release states.

“Aspen Fire investigated the incident and released the aircraft back to the (airline),” according to the release.

Fire investigators found no evidence of a fire, said Rich Englehart, the airport’s interim director. The flight was a regularly scheduled arrival from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport to Aspen, he said. No injuries were reported.

Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.