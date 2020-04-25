Amber Alert for Basalt girl

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert on Saturday seeking the whereabouts of a Basalt woman who they believe fled the Roaring Fork Valley with her 9-year-old daughter to the Front Range area.



Basalt Police said recent conversations with mental health professionals are the basis they are concerned about the safety of the daughter of 39-year-old noncustodial mother Carly Lipnick.



They are seeking a warrant for the arrest of Lipnick, who was allegedly driving a white 2012 Audi Q5 that was last detected at 9 p.m. Friday eastbound at mile-marker 324 on Interstate 70. Using cellphone technology, police also learned Lipnick and her daughter stayed at a hotel in Denver that she checked out of noon Friday.



The matter was brought to the attention of Basalt police when Lipnick’s ex-husband contacted them, saying he had not heard from the mother of his daughter, or his daughter, for several days, police said.



“It’s believed Sloan (the daughter) is with non-custodial parent Carly Lipnick in a 2012 White Audi Q5 with CO plate OWO236. Call 911 with info,” the CBI said in a tweet.