Amanda Boxtel of Basalt in voting for CNN’s ‘Hero of Year’ campaign

Amanda Boxtel has been named one of CNN's Top 10 Heroes for 2018 and is in the online voting campaign for "Hero of the Year" and a $100,000 for her foundation, the network has announced.

Boxtel, founder and executive director of the Bridging Bionics Foundation, was honored earlier this year as a CNN Hero in April. A Basalt resident who became paralyzed in a ski accident at Snowmass 26 years ago, Boxtel has been part of a year-long initiative that honors "everyday people doing extraordinary things to change the world," according to CNN's website.

Each of the heroes received $10,000, and the Hero of the Year will receive an additional $100,000 for their cause. The winner will be picked through online voting at CNNHeroes.com.

In the case of Bridging Bionics, $100,000 would help fund 1,333 therapeutic mobility sessions for clients with neurological impairments, according to a statement. Boxtel started the Basalt-based nonprofit in October 2015 to help fund, educate and advance the research and development of exoskeletons and bionic technology.

Boxtel said she was honored to be recognized and appreciates the awareness it brings to the foundation.

"Our success so far has been in witnessing improvements with our clients who have various neurological impairments, and maintaining wellness through the gift of mobility," she said in a news release.

Recommended Stories For You

An awards show in New York on Dec. 9 will showcase the top 10 honorees and will be aired live on CNN.