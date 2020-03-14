Alterra Mountain Co. to close all 15 of its North American ski resorts due to COVID-19

Alterra Mountain Co. resorts affected by closure Steamboat Resort and Winter Park in Colorado; Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California; Stratton and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec, Blue Mountain in Ontario; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Resort is among a list of resorts that announced closures on Saturday, March 14, amid a global outbreak of a novel coronavirus, according to a news release from Alterra Mountain Co.

Starting Sunday, March 15, the ski resort conglomerate said it would close all 15 of its North America destinations in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Each resort is working with guests who have planned visits and will provide refunds to those who have hotel reservations and other bookings during the closure period, according to the news release.

“We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries,” Alterra said in the release.

Vail Resorts announced earlier in the day that it would close its North America resorts until March 22.