Alpine Aesthetic: Stock up for summer with sun supplies from Gray Malin

While Snow Beach’s swanky lounge chairs and cabanas atop Aspen Mountain were packed up after the ski season — a collaboration between Aspen Skiing Co.’s new ASPENX experiential endeavor and Gray Malin — the famed fine art photographer has traded in powder days for beach days.

Through perfect partnerships with luxury eyewear brand Illesteva and Supergoop!, the official sunscreen of Aspen-Snowmass, you can flash a piece of Malin’s iconic aerial imagery when you’re out having fun in the sun.

“I remember when I was 13 years old and saved up my allowance to buy my first pair of stylish sunglasses. Since then, I have always had a love for a good pair of sunnies. It has always been a dream of mine to work with a luxury eyewear brand and bring my photography to life on the frames — and it was such a rewarding experience to see this dream come to life,” shared Malin of his debut Illesteva limited edition capsule collection.

“Gray Malin’s iconic photography perfectly depicts our brand’s love of travel, adventure and living bright. We are so excited to team up with him on our second collaboration — this kit is great for any summer getaway, and I have no doubt it will also inspire even more people to wear sunscreen,” added Holly Thaggard, founder of Supergoop!.

These cool collaborations promise to stylishly keep you safe from the sun this summer, whether you’re hanging local in the mountains, embarking on a seaside holiday or anything in between.





GRAY MALIN x ILLESTEVA

Handmade in Italy, like all Illesteva sunglasses, this limited edition capsule collection features both the “Bondi Beach Sunbathers, Sydney” shot and “Wedge Swimmers, Newport Beach” photo on two best- selling unisex black frame styles (Los Feliz and Leonard) with UV400 grey lenses and comes with a custom- designed case and microfiber pouch. As the brand’s first use of custom- printed acetate, Malin’s art was translated directly on the side of the temples for a hidden pop of color. $250, illesteva.com

GRAY MALIN x SUPERGOOP!

Launched last summer, Gray Malin and Supergoop! Got back together with a reimagined version of their limited edition pouch of suncare essentials in an all-new Everyday Getaway Kit. Sharing Malin’s brand philosophy to “make every day a getaway,”the set features Malin’s “Newport Beach Surfers” image on a custom toiletry bag — stocked full of travel-friendly-sized spins on Supergoop!’s best-sellers (most items are also wrapped with the ocean photo): Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50, Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40, Play Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50, (Re)Setting Mist SPF 40, Glow Oil SPF 50 and Play Lip Balm SPF 30. $75, supergoop.com

