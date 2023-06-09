Almost a hootenanny: Photos from the annual Holden/Marolt Hoedown

Macy Tiller, 8, rides the mechanical bull during the Aspen Historical Society's annual Holden/Marolt Hoedown on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum in Aspen.

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Each summer, the Aspen Historical Society hosts its annual Holden/Marolt Hoedown at the Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum in Aspen. This year’s event, which took place Friday night, kicked off the 60th anniversary season for AHS.

Photos are by Austin Colbert for The Aspen Times.

Annabelle Edmonds, 4, left, eats ice cream while sitting next to her sister, Evelyn, 2, during the Aspen Historical Society’s annual hoedown on Friday at the Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Annabelle Edmonds, 4, eats ice cream during the Aspen Historical Society’s annual Holden/Marolt Hoedown on Friday at the Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Buffalo Joe’s Bluegrass Band plays during the Aspen Historical Society’s annual Holden/Marolt Hoedown on Friday at the Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Ayla Cooper, 5, has her face painted during the Aspen Historical Society’s annual Holden/Marolt Hoedown on Friday at the Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

People meet the animals during the Aspen Historical Society’s annual Holden/Marolt Hoedown on Friday at the Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

People wait for the magic to happen during a game of chicken poop bingo at the Aspen Historical Society’s annual Holden/Marolt Hoedown on Friday at the Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

People gather for the Aspen Historical Society’s annual Holden/Marolt Hoedown on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Kids wander through the tall grass during the Aspen Historical Society’s annual Holden/Marolt Hoedown on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A lone banjo player relaxes during the Aspen Historical Society’s annual Holden/Marolt Hoedown on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A couple dances while Buffalo Joe’s Bluegrass Band plays during the Aspen Historical Society’s annual Holden/Marolt Hoedown on Friday at the Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A young child enjoys her dinner during the Aspen Historical Society’s annual Holden/Marolt Hoedown on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Buffalo Joe’s Bluegrass Band plays during the Aspen Historical Society’s annual Holden/Marolt Hoedown on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A girl rides the mechanical bull during the Aspen Historical Society’s annual Holden/Marolt Hoedown on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Ice cream from The Dreamery changes hands during the Aspen Historical Society’s annual Holden/Marolt Hoedown on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Kids get ready to ride the mechanical bull during the Aspen Historical Society’s annual Holden/Marolt Hoedown on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

A child finishes off a snack during the Aspen Historical Society’s annual Holden/Marolt Hoedown on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum in Aspen. Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

