Alleged thief who was drunk misplaces ski gear in Aspen, charged with felony

A local transient arrested for allegedly stealing two bags of ski gear told a judge Wednesday he was drunk when he took the items and doesn't remember where he put them.

Jason Evans, 47, complained that an Aspen police officer told him he would be charged with a misdemeanor if he returned the gear or a felony if he did not, which he said wasn't fair because of his lack of memory.

Evans — who was charged with felony theft — also said he found it hard to believe he faces prison time for picking up something off the sidewalk and walking away with it. Homeless people routinely obtain things in that manner when people obtain new items and leave the old for the taking, he said.

A 66-year-old man called Aspen police about 9 a.m. Friday and reported that he dropped off the two bags on the sidewalk on Dean Street near the Residences at The Little Nell about 7:55 that same morning, according to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court.

When he returned 10 minutes later after parking his car, the gear — valued at $2,500 — was gone. The items have not been found.

Surveillance video from the Residences at The Little Nell showed two men approach the gear and one of them pick up both bags and walk away, the affidavit states.

Police tracked down the other man Saturday at the Aspen Homeless Shelter and he identified Evans, according to the affidavit. Police found Evans at the Pitkin County Library on Tuesday. He claimed he had been "blackout" drunk and did not remember if he stole the items.

Evans has been convicted of five previous felonies, prosecutor Don Nottingham said.

Evans said he's been having trouble remaining sober and had been on his way to see his Alcoholics Anonymous sponsor at the library when he was arrested.

