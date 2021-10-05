Alleged member of jewelry theft crew extradited back to Aspen

Aspen police released this image in September 2017 shortly after a robbery in downtown Aspen and identified the person as “suspect number 5.”

Aspen Police courtesy image

A Pitkin County District Court judge on Tuesday nominally lowered a bond for a man recently extradited to Aspen and charged with being a member of a crew of thieves who allegedly stole nearly $100,000 in jewelry from a store in the downtown core four years ago.

Arthur Harris, 54, was being held in lieu of a $50,000 cash or surety bond, which District Judge Chris Seldin lowered to $20,000 cash-only Tuesday.

However, even if Harris puts up the $20,000, he will first be transported to California, which issued a $150,000 cash-only bond for him on charges of felony burglary and theft in Santa Barbara County, said Don Nottingham, deputy district attorney.

Harris is charged with one count of felony theft between $20,000 and $100,000 in Pitkin County. He is allegedly a member of a crew who entered the Maja du Brul jewelry store in the 300 block of Hopkins Avenue in September 2017 and took two pairs of earrings valued at about $50,000 and a pendant valued at about $45,000.

Harris was arrested in September in Reno, Nevada, on the Pitkin County warrant and extradited to Aspen on Sept. 22. He has criminal histories in New York, California, North Carolina and Florida, Nottingham said.





Another member of the crew, Maya Kvek, was extradited to Aspen in 2019 and later pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor theft in a plea deal with the District Attorney’s Office. She served 101 days in the Pitkin County Jail and was sentenced to time-served and two years of probation, which was transferred to New York.