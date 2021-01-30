Alleged Jerome statue vandal faces felony charge
An Aspen man is facing a felony charge after allegedly pushing over the statue of the man sitting on a bench in front of the Hotel Jerome on New Year’s Eve, according to a police report.
Alex Guevara, 39, was charged earlier this week with felony criminal mischief between $5,000 and $20,000, according to the Aspen Police Department. The statue will have to be shipped back to New Jersey for the repairs, which will take up much of the estimated $7,000 repair bill, said APD Sgt. Ryan Turner.
The statue, which is on loan to the hotel and located outside the entrance to the J Bar, was knocked over during the early morning hours of Jan. 1, according to the police report. Surveillance video from the hotel showed a man wearing a dark jacket and a hat with ear flaps push it over, the report states.
“After several attempts, the suspect successfully pulls the statue over and continues walking east on Main Street …” according to the report.
Guevara was identified because he returned to the hotel later with a woman and had drinks inside, the report states. Police tracked him through a reservation he made at the hotel that contained his phone number.
The statue is valued at $60,000.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Alleged Jerome statue vandal faces felony charge
An Aspen man is facing a felony charge after allegedly pushing over the statue of the man sitting on a bench in front of the Hotel Jerome on New Year’s Eve.