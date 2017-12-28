Alleged forger in jail after money found drying in his Glenwood Springs motel room

EAGLE — Jabez Parker managed to avoid the long arm of the law for a decade and a half, mostly because he was in a Michigan prison.

However, Parker is currently incarcerated in the Eagle County jail for forgery and other alleged financial felonies.

Prosecutors say Parker was staying in a Glenwood Springs motel when police there found what was clearly not his laundry: various denominations of bills hanging to dry in his motel room, they said. It had been washed with Easy Off oven cleaner and other cleaning products, Assistant District Attorney Heidi McCollum said Tuesday, Dec. 26, during Parker’s first court appearance in Eagle County.

FINDING FUNNY MONEY