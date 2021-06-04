Alleged assault with pool cue at Aspen bar leads to felony charge

A 32-year-old Pitkin County man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting another man with a pool cue at a downtown Aspen bar the day before, according to court documents.

Bo Weinglass allegedly struck the 38-year-old man at Eric’s Bar four times in the head with the pool cue before fleeing the bar just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed Thursday in Pitkin County District Court.

“(The victim) told (police) that there were no reasons for B. Weinglass to attack him,” according to the affidavit. “(The victim said) Bo Weinglass … attacked him with a pool cue while he was walking to the bathroom.”

Video surveillance footage showed Weinglass striking the man in the face with the pool cue, before dropping it and running up the stairs and out of the bar, the affidavit states.

An Aspen police officer spoke with Weinglass on Wednesday evening by phone.

“He told me that he was at Eric’s playing pool but does not remember attacking (the victim),” according to the affidavit.

When police arrived on scene, the victim was sitting on the floor in a hallway behind the bar with a large, bleeding laceration on the right side of his head, as well as other swelling and bleeding to his face and mouth, the affidavit states. He was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital, where a doctor used six staples to close the wound on the side of his head.

Michael Fox, an Aspen attorney who represents the victim, said Friday that he’d filed a civil protection order against Weinglass forbidding contact with the victim.

“Our client values his privacy as he focuses on healing from this traumatic and hurtful incident,” Fox told The Times in an email. “We look forward to obtaining justice on his behalf.”

Weinglass was charged with felony second-degree assault and ordered released on a $25,000 cash-only bond. He is not allowed to consume alcohol or non-prescribed drugs while out of jail on bond, cannot go to bars and is forbidden from contacting the alleged victim, according to bond conditions set by District Judge Chris Seldin.

Weinglass did not return a phone message Friday seeking comment.

Weinglass also was arrested May 20 and charged with criminal mischief between $350 and $750.