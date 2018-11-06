All Roaring Fork Valley area judges retained by voters

Every judge on the 2018 local midterm ballot will remain in office.

Pitkin County Court Judge Erin Fernandez-Ely was retained by a 90 percent vote in favor, with a majority of votes counted as of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Ninth Judicial Court judges James Berkley Boyd, Anne K. Norrdin and Christopher G. Seldin were also retained by large margins.

At the state level, Colorado and Pitkin County voters chose to keep on the bench Colorado Supreme Court Justice Robert L. Gabriel, as well as Colorado Court of Appeals judges Daniel Dailey, Rebecca Rankin Freyre, Elizabeth L. Harris and David J. Richman.