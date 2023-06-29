All aboard for the Michael Findlay art tour, a classic in itself

Phillp Ramsay



Do you remember seeing Andy Warhol in Aspen, or did you used to drink beer at Pinocchio’s? Perhaps you may remember when folks on the East Coast thought nothing was happening in Aspen during summertime? Or maybe you know someone who reminisces about these memories all these years later?

For Michael Findlay — author, art dealer, and former head of the Impressionist and Modern Art Department at Christie’s — these memories are as palpable today as then.

For Powers Art Center’s Inaugural “Powers Talks” on June 22, he returned to Aspen to spoil locals with a showcase of the historically-significant role and impact of the engaged and passionate art collector.

Tucked away in the perfect pergola on the pristine grounds of the astonishingly picturesque Powers Art Center, we gathered for a meticulously organized event on a balmy and dreamy evening, mingling in anticipation of the evening’s guest of honor to begin his address.

This, by the way, is a good time to say that one of the things that inspires me most about present-day Aspen is my profound admiration for Aspen of yesteryear. I’m a bit of an Aspen history buff, I guess you could say.





So you can imagine my excitement upon realizing that while Findlay’s visit to Aspen ostensibly represented a triumphant homecoming, we had actually climbed aboard The Findlay Express. Within minutes, we were whisked away on a guided tour into yesteryear.

His encyclopedic wares were on view as he charted a course full of twists and turns through an elaborate history beginning in Russia in 1913, veering and out of the south of France, continuing to England, going through New York in the 1940s and ’50s, before landing here in Aspen in the 1960s through 2000s.

He playfully guided us through an art scene replete with relationships, romps, and romances among artists, muses, and collectors. Oh, there was gossip, sex, and that kind of stuff, but there were loads of art collecting happening during this time, too.

I must shameful admit I have only recently learned about John and Kimiko Powers being a major part of the going-ons as pioneer collectors of pop art in 1960s Aspen, an era widely known as the defining one for pop art, while ironically, many regarded it as definitively worthless.

Findlay invited us to consider the meaningful relationships forged between artists and collectors, as well as the process by which art finds its meaning and market.

He had us perched upright in anticipation of what was to come next in this tour. Every now and again, hushed gasps and murmurs of astonished awe would wash over our cabin as he pointed outward toward the next sight, sculpture, or statue.

For some attendees, there was this communal nodding along appreciatively in fond forever remembrance. For others, there was this distinctive discourse drawing us in as it unfolded ever more. For everyone, he expanded our understanding around the historical significance of World War I’s impact on art and collecting.

Part of what was most touching were the ways in which Findlay made his call of gratitude to collectors who weren’t in it for the money, but who built monumental collections out of passion.

With each word, we became more aware of the role of collectors at that time, for whom passion was more important than commercial value. Authentic engagement influenced the art scene from Cubism to Surrealism and the artists from Chagall to Warhol.

With respect to Findlay, I will say that I think most of us in attendance would agree that we were in the presence of scotch, tweed, or oak, by which I mean: Here was the fine embodiment of storied and illustrious legacy in our midst.

As we disembarked The Findlay Express, we were greeted with photographs of Kimiko in front of her own portraits painted by Warhol — nothing short of a monumental moment.

Having enjoyed dessert, what emerged for me was the sense that we were in the presence of a legend sharing stories amassed from a career volumes deep.

We were moved, even those of us who had never sipped beer at Pinocchio’s nor witnessed Warhol in Aspen.

Phillip Ramsay is an educator, writer, and lover of all things art and Aspen. He can be reached at pramedu@gmail.com .