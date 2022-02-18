Alex Ferreira slideshow: Aspen skier adds to Olympic medals collection
In his return to the Winter Olympics, Aspen’s Alex Ferreira picked up another medal, claiming the bronze after finishing third in the halfpipe at the Beijing Games.
The 27-year-old Ferreira, who also won silver in Pyeongchang four years ago, threw down a 86.75-point first run that stood through the windy competition. New Zealand’s Nico Porteous won Olympic gold — he won bronze in 2018 — while Nevada’s David Wise won silver, ending his two-year reign as the Olympic champion.
