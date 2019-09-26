Alesso, Rae Sremmurd, Illenium and Bazzi to headline X Games 2020 concerts

Hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, R&B singer Bazzi and the DJs Alesso and Illenium will headline the X Games concerts at Buttermilk Ski Area in January, ESPN announced Thursday.

The winter sports and music festival returns to Aspen Jan. 23 to 26.

The shows open Friday evening with Rae Sremmurd, the duo behind the 2015 no. 1 hit “Black Beatles.” Consisting of brothers Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee, Rae Sremmurd rose to fame by way of their breakout single and subsequent cultural touchstone “No Flex Zone.”

The Grammy-nominated Swedish producer and electronic music titan Alesso will headline on Saturday. Best known for collaborations with OneRepublic (“Calling”), Calvin Harris (“If I Lose Myself”) and Florida Georgia Line (“Let Me Go”), Alesso has played the biggest stages on the festival circuit including Coachella, Tomorrowland and Electric Daisy Carnival.

Saturday’s double-bill will open with Illenium, the Denver-based melodic bass producer whose new album “ASCEND” is currently no. 1 on Billboard’s dance chart.

The festival will close with a Sunday performance by Bazzi, the new age R&B vocalist and Marshmello collaborator who released his debut “Soul Searching” mixtape earlier this year.

Tickets to X Games musical performances are on sale now. Single tickets start at $25, with full festival passes beginning at $120. Prices will go up starting Dec. 5.

Premium options include a four-day XIP pass, which grants access to the Diamond Club viewing area for concerts and tower viewing area at the base of the SuperPipe for competitions, along with food, drinks and athlete meet-and-greets.

The College X Pass +Music, available to college students, includes a two-day lift ticket for Aspen Skiing Co. mountains as well as general admission tickets to all four concerts for $200. Tickets and more info at xgames.com.