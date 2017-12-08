Alcohol, cash stolen from Aspen’s 520 Grill; suspect ID’d

A man broke into a downtown restaurant earlier this week and stole cash, wine and beer from the business, police said Friday.

The man ­­— who's been identified by police and likely will be arrested soon — entered 520 Grill through an alley door and made off with the items late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, assistant Aspen police chief Bill Linn said Friday. It was not clear if the man forced the door open, though it was locked, Linn said.

The man also attempted to gain access to Silverpeak marijuana dispensary located next door to 520 Grill, though he was not successful, Linn said.

"Fortunately, the businesses in that area all have excellent security systems," he said. "I always really appreciate it when a suspect looks directly into the camera."

The man stole enough from 520 Grill to be charged with a felony, though Linn did not know the exact value of the items stolen.