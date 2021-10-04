Airport navigation aid to be back online Friday

An airplane navigational aid taken down last week by the Federal Aviation Administration with no notice to local authorities should be back online Friday, an official said Monday.

The navigational aid on Red Table Mountain near Basalt was taken offline for maintenance the evening of Sept. 28 as a rain and snowstorm settled in to the Roaring Fork Valley. Commercial airlines must be able to use the navigational aid when there are low cloud ceilings, so no commercial flights could land in Aspen on Sept. 28, 29 and the morning the 30th.

Commercial flights resumed Thursday when the weather cleared. The aid is not necessary in clear conditions.

Dan Bartholomew, Aspen airport director, said the FAA initially told him the navigational aid would be back online Tuesday. However, on Monday, he said the agency told him they’ve scheduled a flight check on the aid for Thursday and anticipate that it will return to service Friday.