Airport gets incremental green light on massive submission to the FAA

Is hundreds of millions of dollars of federal funding enough to persuade local officials to let go of community goals? The Pitkin County commissioners said yes, the airport needs the money.

With more than four hours of presentation, discussion, and public comment between the Tuesday work session and Wednesday meeting, the commissioners finally came to a 4-1 vote in favor of approving the Aviation Demand Forecast for the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport at first reading. Second reading with public hearing is scheduled for the July 12 regular meeting.

Commissioners were split over an urgency to move the process along to secure desperately-needed funding for airport renovations and feeling a duty to honor the 2020 resolution, which codified community input and compromises on airport goals.

Commissioners Francie Jacober, Steve Child, and Patti Clapper all expressed a feeling of urgency to get the forecast passed quickly to move the process along. Greg Poschman ultimately voted yes but voiced some reticence at the beginning of their discussion.

“While it is frustrating, the market and the FAA drive the fleet mix, not us. If we approve today, the market will still be driving for improvements in tech in the airline efficiency and fleet mix,” he said. “Meanwhile, whatever we decide today, we’re going to be stuck with dirty, noisier claptrap for at least another decade.”





Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said she would not accept the forecast because the divergences from the Common Ground Recommendations were too much for her, particularly naming the Airbus A220-300 as the critical design aircraft.

“I’m asking for one change in this forecast … that reflects a process in which 123 people provided input to us over 18 months at the cost of $2 million,” she said. “That’s what I’m trying to preserve the really crucial elements of that conversation.”

Commissioners expressed interest in pursuing congressional action to acknowledge that the airport and community are “different, not special” as Clapper put it.

The forecast’s role in the larger plan for the airport

The forecast is an essential piece of the Airport Layout Plan (ALP), which the airport is in the process of submitting an updated version after 2018 plans crumbled over community protest directed at perceived insufficient environmental, safety, and growth management considerations.

The ALP is necessary to secure potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in discretionary funding from the Federal Aviation Administration for repairs to both the land- and air-sides of the airport.

“​​Having an updated FAA approved ALP allows the FAA to contribute to the projects from a financial standpoint,” said Brad Jacobsen of aviation consultant firm Jacobsen Daniels, which authored the forecast and has worked closely with the county, airport, and FAA on the ALP. “Having an FAA-approved airport layout plan is a requirement — regardless of which funds you’re using to do the project. Let me say that again: self-funding the common ground recommendations still requires an FAA approved airport layout plan.”

Bill Flock, a Jabosen Daniels associate who authored the forecast, stressed that the forecast is just that: a forecast or a best guess.

“What we’re trying to do is to just predict what we think that traffic level is going to be,” he said. “And one of our basic assumptions is that this traffic is going to continue with or without an approved forecast. So it’s not something that we can, we can direct or control from our vantage point.”

The 2020 Common Ground Recommendations were the result of an 18-month visioning process in which community members defined goals for the airport. Some major goals laid out in that document include an annual 0.8% growth rate, limiting general aviation parking, restricting maximum aircraft takeoff and landing weight, and moving the taxiway East instead of moving the runway West — as it says in the current ALP.

Jacobsen once described his and his team’s role in the process as translating the recommendations into language that the FAA could understand under the terms of its regulations. He said that some recommendations were permissible, and some were not.

The forecast predicts a higher annual growth than the Common Ground’s 0.8% — 1.3%. But, that number is less than what the FAA proposed — over 2% annual growth rate.

Airport Advisory Board Chair Jaqueline Francis, who participated in the visioning process that resulted in the recommendations, noted that it was always understood that the 0.8% growth rate was aspirational.

And part of that forecast is naming a critical design aircraft, or the aircraft expected to both fly in and out of the airport at least 500 times annually, and the greatest design specifications. The A220-300 is that aircraft, with an approximate 115 ft wingspan and max takeoff weight of 156,000 pounds.

It averages 130 passenger seats, more than laid out in the recommendations. But Jacobsen said that his team expects it will not suit Aspen’s market better than the A220-100, which also has a 115 ft wingspan but max takeoff weight of approximately 140,000 pounds and averages 110 passenger seats, according to airbus.com.

And ADGIII airports have a maximum takeoff weight of 150,000 pounds, but FAA Denver Airports District Office manager John Bauer said that is meant to prevent obscenely-heavy planes from taking off at the airport, not a hard line restriction.

“It would be something we would keep track of and ask the airport to keep track of because you do not want to overload a pavement,” he said. “But it certainly is not an ability to limit access to the airport by that weight restriction.”

He visited Pitkin County in April for a joint meeting with the advisory board and the commissioners. He made clear that the FAA’s driving interests are safety and access, and that any language in the forecast limiting either would likely not be allowed.

“We have been working with the FAA on this forecast, and they have made it very clear that they will not accept anything less than what we have in the draft forecast,” Airport Director Dan Bartholomew said. “Anything less they see as amounts to discrimination and access controls and potentially safety issues with the airport moving forward.”

Another point discussed at length at the county meetings was the 60-person long waitlist for general aviation parking at the airport. Commissioners wondered if they would be made to fund infrastructure to accommodate those waiting.

Bauer said yes and no.

“Do you have to provide for 60 spaces for everybody who’s on the waiting list? The answer is no. But if you have space available, we absolutely want to see that build out in a 20-year plan that would demonstrate the ability to handle the people that are currently there,” he said. “You may be limited as to how much developable space you actually have. But I would say the agency is very committed to making sure that people who want to access the airport, whether that be general aviation, or commercial service, will have the ability to do so.”

Divergences from the Common Ground Recommendations resulted in two meetings and hours of discussion at the Airport Advisory Board, a 7-member board appointed by the commissioners to accommodate air service needs and represent Aspen and Pitkin County values in airport decisions. They voted 5-2 to recommend approval of the forecast to the commissioners.

Francis reminded the commissioners of that vote, with some exasperation.

“If you guys don’t feel like the airport board is being effective in its role, you should disband us,” she said. “You all need to understand how much time and effort and intelligence and expertise we put into this. As we’re going forward with decisions, we will come to you when we think things need to be paused and slowed down. And I think right now, there’s much more risk delaying at this point.”

Urgency from the tarmac

Bartholemew told the commissioners that the airport has already spent nearly $6 million on piecemeal runway repairs this year, and results of a study on pavement quality and lifespan will be ready in July.

The runway was last reconstructed in 1986, 37 years ago, and the typical lifespan between reconstructions is just 20-25 years. He also noted that the timeline to submit the ALP to the FAA is about 6-7 months behind schedule.

“I think your greatest issue right now is: What if something happens to your runway? You’re bound to the existing ALP,” he said. That existing ALP would require the runway shift to the west, the opposite of the Common Ground Recommendations.

Also at stake is federal funding from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Without an approved Airport Layout Plan by fall 2025, the airport could lose its chance to receive up to tens of millions more federal dollars for airport maintenance. The land-side renovations alone are expected to cost $300 million.

Entitlement funding for the airport pales in comparison to the expected renovation costs. With just $2.4 million this year and next, Bartholomew said that budget would force tough choices on what gets repaired and what does not without discretionary funding.

Community pushback

Included in the Tuesday work session was a presentation from Amory Lovins, co-founder of the Rocky Mountain Institute and president of Aspen Fly Right, a non-profit citizen group that has published a series of essays advocating to prevent larger planes from accessing the airport and greater environmental impact studies.

Lovins’ presentation took issue with the forecast’s data on visitor traffic to the area through the airport. An essay fully outlining their argument is available on the Aspen Fly Right website.

“I infer if STR capacity falls, as you intend as is now happening, the traditional logic growth could struggle to sustain a constant total pillow count. And that would make a realistic forecast even lower than the full forecast. It could be zero or it could be less,” he said. “Another hint that enplanement and pillows might indeed rise and fall together is last year’s terrific snow pack with two and a half percent lower enplanements.

Instead of planning an airport that would allow bigger planes than potentially needed, he argued, the county should move ahead on safety and landside improvements, present the low-range data from Aspen Fly Right to the FAA, and confer with other airports of a similar size.

He also brought up the option for the county to run the fixed-base operator — or what attends to general aviation traffic and refuels the aircraft — and use that revenue to fund airport renovations. The county is in the process of negotiating a contract with Atlantic Aviation, which has run the FBO since 2006.

At the Wednesday meeting, public comment overwhelmingly supported Aspen Fly Right’s position and echoed the long-standing sentiment that they do not want bigger planes, which they say would lead to more growth in an already housing and job-strained local economy.

Second reading with an additional public hearing will be held on the July 12 regular meeting.