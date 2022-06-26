Aspen Airport closed briefly Sunday after small plane overran runway
No injuries reported in incident
The Aspen/Pitkin County Airport was closed Sunday afternoon after a small business jet overran the runway at the north end of the airport while landing, according to airport director Dan Bartholomew.
There were three passengers and two crew members on the plane. No one was injured, and there was no visible damage to the aircraft from what crews could see Sunday afternoon, Bartholomew said in a phone call.
The airport reopened around 5:30 p.m. according to an email from Bartholomew.
“The incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB),” a Pitkin County press release stated.
