Aspen hosts aircraft symposium as airport remains a hot topic

The Aspen Institute will play host to a symposium about the future of sustainable aircraft manufacturing from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Doerr-Hosier Center on the Institute’s Aspen Meadows Campus.

Titled “The Future of Aviation in a Carbon Constrained World,” the event is free and open to the public.

The symposium comes as the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport eyes expansion, while the Aspen Airport Vision Committee has identified carbon emission reduction as a community value. The symposium will focus on sustainable aircraft manufacturing, modernization of the aviation industry, and how these new technologies will affect policy decisions in the next 20 to 30 years.

“The community has invested a great deal of time in the airport visioning process and is preparing to make their recommendations to elected officials,” said Meg Haynes, co-chair of the Aspen Airport Vision Committee. “This event will allow the community to look into the future at the technology that is being developed to reduce carbon emissions and learn how these innovations could help us, as a community, reach our goals to reduce carbon emissions.”

The event is a collaboration among the Airport Vision Committee, Pitkin County and the Aspen Institute.

Featured speakers include physicist Amory Lovins, cofounder and chief scientist of Rocky Mountain Institute; Pete Savagian, senior vice president of engineering at Ampaire; and Kevin Welsh, executive director of the Office of Environment and Energy at the Federal Aviation Administration.

The panel discussions will be moderated by Roger Ballentine, president of Green Strategies Inc., and chairman of the Aspen Institute Winter Energy Forum.

For more information, contact Jillian Scott at 970-544-7914, jillian.scott@aspeninst.org, or visit http://www.aspeninstitute.org.